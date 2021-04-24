Severe thunderstorms, isolated tornadoes possible Saturday in the Grand Strand

Saturday’s weather forecast includes the potential for isolated tornadoes, an inch or more of hail, and damaging wind gusts. There is a threat of severe thunderstorms beginning mid-day Saturday into the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Scattered-to-widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day Saturday in eastern South and North Carolina.

The weather service has issued a small craft advisory for all waters across the Grand Strand until Saturday night, warning of an elevated risk of rip currents as strong south winds aggravate surf conditions. The elevated risk could last until early Sunday.

About an inch of rain is expected Saturday, but there is no expected risk of river flooding due to the recent dry spell in the area.

Skies are expected to clear up on Sunday.