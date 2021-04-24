Local
Plans ruined by bad weather? Here’s 7 things to do in Myrtle Beach when it’s raining
When it rains in Myrtle Beach, it really pours. But that doesn’t mean that the fun has to stop.
Here’s a list of activities for families looking to have fun and stay dry when the weather has ruined your weekend plans.
- Big Air Trampoline Park has a rock wall, foam pit, 60-foot indoor zip lines and much more. Face masks are optional. Purchase tickets here. Located: 3820 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach.
- Top Golf offers games for beginners and experienced golfers. Feel free to bring your own clubs or use the ones there. They also have a restaurant and bar. Face masks are encouraged but not required. Reserve a bay here. Located: 2850 Robert M Grissom Pkwy., Myrtle Beach.
Fun Warehouse is a large space that has inflatables for small kids, laser tag, arcade games, virtual reality, roller skating and indoor go karts for rainy days. Face masks are not required. Buy tickets here. Located: 2349 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach.
Hollywood Wax Museum offers visitors a chance to take pictures with all the celebrities they love. The entertainment complex also has a mirror maze and zombie attraction. Face masks are required for ages 4 and older. Get tickets here. Located: 1808 21st Ave. North, Unit A, Myrtle Beach.
810 Billiards & Bowling has 14 standard lanes and 6 boutique lanes. There are also six billiards tables, foosball, darts, board games and corn hole. Face masks are optional. Plan a party or event here. Located: 1220 Moser Dr., Myrtle Beach.
Escapology allows groups to choose between five escape rooms that vary in difficulty. During the hour-long challenge, participants will work together to solve clues and crack codes in order to get out of the rooms. Some rooms are not suitable for children. Face masks are required in the lobby and when in contact with employees but not in the escape room. Find tickets here. Located: 400 N. Kings Hwy. D, Myrtle Beach.
Ripley’s Believe It or Not! features a 5-D Moving Theatre, a haunted adventure, mirror maze, arcade and more. Face coverings are strongly recommended. Purchase tickets here. Located: 901 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
