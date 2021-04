Local Lion’s Mane jellyfish wash ashore in North Myrtle Beach April 19, 2021 04:20 PM

Jellyfish identified by the SCDNR as “Lion’s Mane” (Cyanea Capillata) washed up on the North Myrtle Beach shoreline this weekend. The sting of the Lion's Mane is considered "moderate" and often described as a burning sensation. April 19, 2021.