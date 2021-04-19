Is it your jackpot? $300,000 lottery ticket purchased in Myrtle Beach over the weekend

Someone who was in Myrtle Beach on Saturday has hit the jackpot.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced Monday that someone purchased a Palmetto 5 Cash ticket worth $300,000 from a business in Myrtle Beach. The winning ticket was purchased from Vinayaka LLC, 2523 Forestbrook Road.

The person’s ticket matched all five numbers — 3-10-20-24-35. The patron powered up with a 3, which tripled the winnings from $100,000.

The lottery encouraged those who bought a ticket to check it as the winner has 180 days to claim the prize. The lottery noted that 5,700 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $300,000 from Saturday’s drawing. More than 400 of those were powered up and therefore those winnings will be multiplied by three.

For more information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Proceeds from the lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions and payment to contractors for goods and services.