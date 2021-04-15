Local

Horry County Coroner identifies woman killed in Conway car wreck

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who died after a car wreck Wednesday in Conway.

Judith Benton, of Conway, died in the hospital of injuries she sustained in a car wreck Wednesday morning, according to Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. Benton was 59.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 501 and Four Mile Road in Conway, Bellamy said in an email.

The Conway Police Department is investigating the car wreck.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service