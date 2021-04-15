Horry County Coroner identifies woman killed in Conway car wreck

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who died after a car wreck Wednesday in Conway.

Judith Benton, of Conway, died in the hospital of injuries she sustained in a car wreck Wednesday morning, according to Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. Benton was 59.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 501 and Four Mile Road in Conway, Bellamy said in an email.

The Conway Police Department is investigating the car wreck.