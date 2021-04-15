Myrtle Beach rolls out the red carpet to roll in the boardwalk’s SkyWheel

The first pieces of the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel arrived on the boardwalk Wednesday afternoon. For its 10th Anniversary, the SkyWheel shut down and was shipped back to Kansas to its manufacturer to be refurbished. Chase Karacostas

The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel rolled back onto Ocean Boulevard Wednesday after three months away from the water.

It went back home during quarantine, you could say.

Like after a bad breakup, the SkyWheel spent Wednesday afternoon picking up the pieces, (via crane hoisting its hub and 21 spokes back onto the Ferris wheel’s platform).

The company that operates the SkyWheel broadcast its arrival via Facebook Live. The Ferris wheel first shut down and was dismantled in January to be refurbished for its 10th Anniversary in Myrtle Beach

“We’re anticipating opening in late May,” SkyWheel spokesman Sean Bailey said. “It really all depends on the construction of the reassembly of everything to get that exact date. But we’re still on track for reopening and excited to see everyone in the summer.”

Pieces of the SkyWheel will continue to arrive over the next two weeks while the infamous beachfront Ferris wheel is simultaneously reconstructed. The SkyWheel’s new LED light kit will come with them, to be used for nightly shows throughout the summer and non-wildfire causing gender reveals.

Bailey said the light shows will have as much thrill and flair as the iconic Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas.

“Same wheel, the same parts from the wheel before just obviously all freshened up,” Bailey said. “Our light shows will be bigger, brighter, our gender reveals even bigger and better — just more dynamics as far as the light that we can give to everyone across the boardwalk.”

It’ll be nice to see the SkyWheel return to its full form soon, Bailey said, noting that it’s been odd to see just the triangular support structure standing over Landshark Bar & Grill for months.

“It’s really an iconic piece of the skyline and beachfront here, so just to have the legs standing up has been a little awkward for the last three months,” he said. “But we’re excited to get it all put back together.”

Parts of Ocean Boulevard and side streets near 10th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach will be closed over the next two weeks, until April 28 at least, while the SkyWheel is reconstructed.

Myrtle Beach will see road closures on parts of Ocean Boulevard and connecting streets during the SkyWheel's reinstallation from April 14 to April 28.