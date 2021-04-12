Coroner identifies Myrtle Beach man killed in Intracoastal Waterway boating crash

Horry County officials have identified the man killed in a Sunday night boating crash in Myrtle beach.

Corey Parag, 28, died from injuries sustained in a boat crash on the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, according to an Horry County Coroner’s Office news release on Monday.

Parag, of Myrtle Beach, attended Socastee High School, according to his Facebook page.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.

Officials said Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched Sunday at 8:23 p.m. to the area of 5083 Watergate Drive on the waterway, which is just south of Arrowhead Country Club. Two people were taken to the hospital.