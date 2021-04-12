Local

Coroner identifies Myrtle Beach man killed in Intracoastal Waterway boating crash

Horry County officials have identified the man killed in a Sunday night boating crash in Myrtle beach.

Corey Parag, 28, died from injuries sustained in a boat crash on the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, according to an Horry County Coroner’s Office news release on Monday.

Parag, of Myrtle Beach, attended Socastee High School, according to his Facebook page.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.

Officials said Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched Sunday at 8:23 p.m. to the area of 5083 Watergate Drive on the waterway, which is just south of Arrowhead Country Club. Two people were taken to the hospital.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service