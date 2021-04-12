Myrtle Beach man dies in boating crash on the Intracoastal Waterway

A 28-year-old man from Myrtle Beach died Sunday night as a result of injuries sustained during a boating crash on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Law enforcement is investigating the crash, led by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The name of the deceased will be released pending family notification, according to Patty Bellamy, Horry County Deputy Coroner.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 8:23 p.m. to the area of 5083 Watergate Drive on the waterway, which is just south of Arrowhead Country Club, and said it transported two people to the hospital.

