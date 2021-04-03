Horry County car crash kills 32-year-old Conway woman, injures two others

Auto crash

A 32-year-old died Friday night after a car crash that injured two others, the Horry County coroner said Saturday.

Candace Alford was involved in a collision on Nichols Highway. She was taken to Conway Medical Center where she died of multiple injuries at 6:48 p.m., the coroner said. Alford lived in Conway.

The crash happened near Dixon Road and Magnolia Highway. A Nissan failed to yield the right of way to a Chevy pickup truck and was hit, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Alford was driving the Nissan and was ejected from the car, along with her passenger. Neither were wearing seatbelts, the highway patrol said. The passenger was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Chevy was also taken to the hospital and was wearing a seatbelt.

South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.