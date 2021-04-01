What you need to know about the road project in North Myrtle Beach

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will start resurfacing U.S. Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach next week, city officials said Wednesday.

Parts of U.S. 17 between Sea Mountain Highway and 6th Avenue South will be rehabilitated, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. Lane closures are expected.

The project will begin on April 6, but city officials are not entirely sure how long the project will take. Pat Dowling, the city’s spokesman, said it could take six to eight weeks to finish.

Road crews will work at night.