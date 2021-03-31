Overturned 18-wheel truck shuts down U.S. 501 exit onto U.S. 17 South early Wednesday

An 18-wheel truck overturned on the U.S. 501 exit on U.S. 17 South late Tuesday night, closing the off ramp. ablondin@thesunnews.com

An 18-wheel truck overturned and closed the exit onto U.S. 17 South from U.S. 501 early Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach, closing the off ramp.

Police cars, ambulances, fire trucks and tow trucks responded to the scene just after midnight.

The crash appeared to involve just one vehicle. It was unclear if there were any injuries.

Police, fire, EMS and tow trucks responded to an overturned 18-wheel truck on the U.S. 501 exit on U.S. 17 South late Tuesday night, closing the off ramp. Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnews.com

This is a developing story. Check back at MyrtleBeachOnline.com for more information.