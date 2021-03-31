Local

Overturned 18-wheel truck shuts down U.S. 501 exit onto U.S. 17 South early Wednesday

An 18-wheel truck overturned on the U.S. 501 exit on U.S. 17 South late Tuesday night, closing the off ramp.
An 18-wheel truck overturned on the U.S. 501 exit on U.S. 17 South late Tuesday night, closing the off ramp. Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnews.com

An 18-wheel truck overturned and closed the exit onto U.S. 17 South from U.S. 501 early Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach, closing the off ramp.

Police cars, ambulances, fire trucks and tow trucks responded to the scene just after midnight.

The crash appeared to involve just one vehicle. It was unclear if there were any injuries.

IMG_1930.JPG
Police, fire, EMS and tow trucks responded to an overturned 18-wheel truck on the U.S. 501 exit on U.S. 17 South late Tuesday night, closing the off ramp. Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnews.com

This is a developing story. Check back at MyrtleBeachOnline.com for more information.

Profile Image of Alan Blondin
Alan Blondin
Alan Blondin covers golf, Coastal Carolina university and athletics, and numerous other sports-related topics that warrant coverage. Well-versed in all things Myrtle Beach, Horry County and the Grand Strand, the 1992 Northeastern University journalism school valedictorian has been a reporter at The Sun News since 1993 after working at papers in Texas and Massachusetts. He has earned eight top-10 Associated Press Sports Editors national writing awards and 20 top-three S.C. Press Association writing awards since 2007.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service