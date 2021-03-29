Tidelands Health plans mass-vaccination event in The Market Common for ages 16 and up

Tidelands Health is planning a mass-vaccination event Saturday, April 10, in Myrtle Beach with 1,000 appointments available. The event comes after everyone in South Carolina over the age of 16 will be eligible for an appointment

They have also expanded evening appointment availability to make it easier for people to receive the vaccine.

Weekend and evening appointments are offered at Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane. Weekday appointments are available at regional vaccination sites in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine.

“We’re committed to removing barriers to access and getting our community vaccinated as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer in a Monday news release.

To date, Tidelands Health has administered more than 47,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tidelands Health administers thousands of doses each week, by appointment only, at its three regional vaccination sites in Georgetown and Horry counties.

Appointments are available this week. Tidelands Health offers three scheduling options:

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled online at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine using the hospital patient portal. You don't have to be a Tidelands Health patient to use this tool.

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled online at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine using the hospital patient portal. You don’t have to be a Tidelands Health patient to use this tool. CHAT: Scheduling is also available via an online chat feature at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine. Chat scheduling is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.

Appointments for the required second dose of vaccine are scheduled when individuals book their first-dose appointment.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the way we bring this pandemic to an end,” Resetar said. “We encourage everyone 16 and older to get scheduled and get vaccinated. Let’s protect our health, restore our economy and return to the way of life we all love.”