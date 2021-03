Local G2 Golf Group opens at Farmstead Golf Links in Calabash, N.C. March 26, 2021 12:28 PM

The G2 Golf Group instruction school has opened on the driving range of Farmstead Golf Links in Calabash, N.C. consisting of PGA of America instructor Elizabeth Granahan and Michele Gajderowicz, the business' CEO and managing partner.March 22, 2021.