How you can help Horry County cop injured in on-duty car crash

Horry County police have partnered with the Coastal Carolina Fraternal Order of Police to raise money for an officer injured in a car crash this month.

On March 12, 2021, around 4:19 pm, an on-duty officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash near Country Club Drive and Long Avenue Extension in Conway. The officer was transported from the crash scene to an area hospital, where he remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition, according to the fundraiser page.

He is expected to undergo multiple surgeries, and the “road to rehabilitation will be long and arduous, and the effects of his injuries will be life-altering,” the Gofundme page states.

All donations raised will go directly to the officer and his wife who, according to the fundraiser website, is also a Horry County police officer. The funds raised will be used to handle necessary expenses while the officer and his wife are both out of work.