Myrtle Beach fire crews rescue hawk stuck in Topgolf netting

MBFD crews rescued this hawk Saturday night from a net at Topgolf.
MBFD crews rescued this hawk Saturday night from a net at Topgolf. MBFD MBFD Twitter

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department made an aerial rescue Saturday night.

Crews were called to the Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach after reports of a red-tailed hawk being stuck in the net.

Officials said the bird was stuck about 40 feet off the ground. After the bird was removed it was placed in a box until Sunday morning. These hawks are not known for typically flying at night, according to the fire department.

Myrtle Beach fire department said the hawk is now safely in the hands of animal care experts.

