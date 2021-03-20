Myrtle Beach sewer pipe breaks, leaks into storm water drainage system

JOHN FITZHUGH/SUN HERALD Drainage pipe sits in a staging area in Biloxi on Monday Nov. 2, 2015. Streets near IP and Boomtown casinos will have to be torn up again because the engineering designs specified the wrong size of storm sewer pipe. SUN HERALD

Myrtle Beach Public Works crews worked Thursday to repair a 16-inch a pressurized sewer pipe along 48th Avenue North near Kings Highway.

A break in the pipe allowed an undetermined amount of overflow into the adjacent stormwater system, the city announced in a press release. Mark Kruea, Myrtle Beach spokesman, has not responded to messages left by The Sun News about the amount of untreated sewage water that leaked into the stormwater system.

Kruea said the city notified the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and posted a notice of the overflow at the location. DHEC did not issue a swim advisory for the nearby beaches.

When sewage gets into a stormwater system, untreated wastewater travels through storm drains, pipes, ditches, and canals into waterways. Usually it is drained to a treatment plant so that it can be cleaned before it is discharged back into the environment.

Around noon on Thursday, when excavating the pipe, public works staff determined that a crack developed at the top of the pipe, adjacent to a May 2017 repair, Kruea’s email said. That earlier repair was required after a piece of construction equipment struck the pipe, damaging it.

The city used a vacuum truck and a private service to redirect flows during the repair. The work was expected to be completed Thursday, according to the email.