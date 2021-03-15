Local

Why Conway issued a burn ban and Horry and Georgetown counties are under a burn advisory

The City of Conway issued a burn ban on Monday, while residents of Horry and Georgetown counties are discouraged from burning anything due to an elevated risk of wildfires.

Until the Conway burn ban is lifted, outdoor burning is prohibited in the city.

While not prohibiting burning in either county, the South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC) issued a red flag fire alert Monday morning to discourage people from burning outdoors in Horry and Georgetown counties.

The SCFC cited strong wind gusts and low humidity as “creating the potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly,” according to a news release put out by the state agency.

“We want people who may be finishing up yardwork from the weekend to be aware of the elevated potential for fire danger,” Darryl Jones, SCFC fire chief, said in the statement.

The SCFC statement said that the advisory would likely be lifted after Monday, as humidity and chances of rain increase Monday night and Tuesday.

Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
