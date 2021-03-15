Why Conway issued a burn ban and Horry and Georgetown counties are under a burn advisory

The City of Conway issued a burn ban on Monday, while residents of Horry and Georgetown counties are discouraged from burning anything due to an elevated risk of wildfires.

Until the Conway burn ban is lifted, outdoor burning is prohibited in the city.

While not prohibiting burning in either county, the South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC) issued a red flag fire alert Monday morning to discourage people from burning outdoors in Horry and Georgetown counties.

The SCFC cited strong wind gusts and low humidity as “creating the potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly,” according to a news release put out by the state agency.

“We want people who may be finishing up yardwork from the weekend to be aware of the elevated potential for fire danger,” Darryl Jones, SCFC fire chief, said in the statement.

The SCFC statement said that the advisory would likely be lifted after Monday, as humidity and chances of rain increase Monday night and Tuesday.