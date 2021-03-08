Horry County Coroner announces name of motorcycle crash victim who died Sunday

Julia Garrett, 52, died Sunday after losing control of her bike on SC 707, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 5 p.m., and she died at the hospital hours later.

Garrett’s death is the second fatal motorcycle crash in the Myrtle Beach area in two days.

Garrett was driving south on SC 707 when she lost control of her 2013 Harley Davidson and spilled the bike into the roadway. She was not wearing a helmet, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

On Friday, March 5, Ryan Brennan was traveling on US 17 North when he ran off the side of the road on to the median, sending his Harley Davidson into the road. Brennan was then struck by a car on the road and died. He was not wearing a helmet, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

He was 42 years old.