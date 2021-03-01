Apartment complex near CCU apologizes for racist image posted on social media

A screenshot of racist post from Coastal Club Student Living’s Instagram page. Twitter user @Itssimplym3

An apartment complex that offers off-campus housing to Coastal Carolina University students has issued an apology after a racist image was posted on their Instagram page, which the company said had been taken over.

The photo, which was posted Saturday night on Coastal Club Student Living’s page, said “WE WANT WHITE TENANTS IN OUR WHITE COMMUNITY.” It has since been taken down.

In a Sunday post on Instagram, the housing complex said their team “worked to remove the post, and said persons/peoples access from our account.”

“The post does not represent our team, community or company morals, ethics, mission or values in any way,” the company said. “We would like to extend our deepest apologies to any person that viewed the post on Instagram or any re-post thereafter.”

A screenshot of the racist image was posted to Twitter early Sunday morning. It has garnered more than 10,000 retweets and 45,000 likes as of Monday afternoon.

In a Sunday Twitter post, the university said the apartment building will be removed from its off-campus housing website until further notice.

“The apartment complex is privately owned and not a CCU property,” the university said.

The apartment complex is privately owned and not a CCU property. As of today, this property will be removed from https://t.co/Zvv75iJDId until further notice. — Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) February 28, 2021

Coastal Club caters to students at Coastal Carolina. It is not clear exactly how the school and apartment are affiliated.

Calls and messages seeking comment by The Sun News were left Monday afternoon with Ohio-based Coastal Ridge Real Estate, which owns the apartments.