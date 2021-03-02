Miss live music? Here’s when a free concert series plans to hit downtown Conway

A free concert series featuring a variety of tunes is hitting downtown Conway this spring.

Groovin’ on the Green, an event planned by the group Conway Downtown Alive, is scheduled to take place May 7, 14 and 21 from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Town Green, located at 200 Laurel Street in Conway.

Different musical groups will be featured each date, including bluegrass tunes and “a modern twist on classical selections.” The bands Special Blend Experience, The Spots and the Long Bay Symphony Ensemble are scheduled to appear for the series.

The concert series replaces a similar event that has taken place the first Saturday in May for more than 30 years, according to Conway Downtown Alive Executive Director Hillary Howard. Under coronavirus restrictions that have since been lifted, events expecting more than 250 people needed special approval from the state department of commerce. While organizers were planning the event, they pivoted to include some of the same features adapted to fit the current public health crisis.

“This is just sort of a different spin on what typically what would happen in May,” Howard said. “It’s some of those favorite elements that folks have enjoyed rehashed into something else.”

A “classic car cruise-in,” which Howard said was a fan favorite of the typical annual event, will also be sponsored by Chicora Car Club, and people can vote on their favorite ride.

The event is free and open to the public. Social distancing guidelines and CDC recommendations should be followed, organizers said. It’s “more than likely” that masks will be required, Howard said.

Attendees are encouraged to support local businesses by purchasing food and drinks, including to-go beer and wine, from nearby local spots.