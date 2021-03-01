Local

Critically endangered whale found dead off Myrtle Beach shore

A critically endangered North Atlantic right whale was found dead 15 miles offshore from Myrtle Beach over the weekend. Four months earlier, the whale was seen entangled in fishing nets, according to the Associated Press.

This is the third right whale death recorded since the beginning of calving season in November. Right whale calving season typically goes until the middle of April.

The whale was an 11-year-old male that had been spotted entangled in October off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts. It was seen then with a fishing line stuck in its mouth, the AP reports.

The whale was seen again in mid-February off the Florida coast, still entangled. A team of experts was unable to free the whale.

Female right whales typically migrate to give birth in the warmer waters off of the Florida and Georgia coasts.

Experts estimate there are fewer than 400 right whales left in the world.

While right whale deaths have outpaced births in recent years, edging the species closer to extinction, the 2021 calving season has looked more hopeful.

Survey teams have spotted 15 right whale calves this year — the most reported since 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service