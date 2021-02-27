Popular North Myrtle Beach restaurant moves to Main Street, but drops some menu items

Main Street in North Myrtle Beach will soon be home to a popular food stand currently located on Highway 17 South.

Fenway Grille, known for its hot dogs, is headed to 206 Main Street in North Myrtle Beach with plans to open March 4, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

“We had some tough days but we also had a successful 4 years at our current location but I am excited with the changes ahead and being able to continue to manage Fenway Grille,” the Facebook post from management reads.

At the new location, ice cream and milkshakes will no longer be offered, the post reads.

The hours will be expanded, with the restaurant open seven days a week and operating seasonally, open for eight or nine months out of the year.

Saturday was Fenway Grille’s last day open at its current location, and the restaurant was slammed with service once customers heard the news of the relocation.