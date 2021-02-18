A familiar local business has relocated to Carolina Forest with more products for sale

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

A local furniture store has moved into Carolina Forest.

American Freight, which was previously located off River Oaks Drive, just recently moved to Carolina Forest, where it sits next to Planet Fitness. In the previous location, the store was tucked in a corner and less noticeable.

Now it sits in a busy area off one of the area’s most populated thoroughfares.

“Now we’re right off of Highway 501 so it gives us a big opportunity,” said Stephen Johnston, the store manager.

Johnston called being in the local already “a lot better,” noting that since opening at 1049 Glenforest Road, Unit B on Saturday has created intrigue among passers-by.

“There’s some people that don’t even know we’re here. They think we’re a new company when they’re walking in,” Johnston said. “Regardless you’re going to see all the traffic coming from Tanger [Outlet], people coming from Carolina Forest, people just trying to get off the highway from the traffic.”

Johnston also said being next-door neighbors with Planet Fitness doesn’t hurt as all day people are walking in and out of the workout facility.

“When you have a parking lot that’s full that always makes the customers think ‘Hey, let’s go check this out inside here’ and that’s basically it. It’s actually a great experience being next to them.”

With the new location has come new offerings from the store. Known locally for living room, bedroom and other furnishings, American Freight will now offer many appliances.

“Now we’re going to be carrying the washers, the dryers, the dishwashers, refrigerators, freezers,” Johnston said.

Johnson’s enthusiasm for the new location was obvious in his voice and he says he’s eager for the business to start a new chapter.

“Amazing. Just ready to get going,” Johnston said. “Ready to turn a new page and get this store where it needed to be at. Altogether, phenomenal. Obviously we’re happy. It’s a great location, so we’re stoked. We’re ready.”