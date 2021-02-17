Here’s how Myrtle Beach businesses can set up a payment plan for license renewal fees

The City of Myrtle Beach has extended the date for businesses to pay for license renewal fees without penalty in an effort to provide financial relief to those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Myrtle Beach City Council agreed last week to delay the penalty date for license renewals and allow businesses to start a payment plan with the city.

Normally, licenses are to be renewed by April 30, according to city documents. If businesses don’t pay the annual fee by that date, a penalty at the rate of 5% of the unpaid amount will be applied each month until the balance is paid. But the emergency order pushes the date to pay without penalty to June 30, meaning the payment will be delinquent on July 1, and the 5% penalty will kick in.

To receive the extension and enter into a payment plan agreement with the city, businesses must apply for a license renewal on or before April 30 and pay at least 10% of the fee due.

For forms and more information on the order, visit the city’s website.