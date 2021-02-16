Local

Body found in Georgetown County woods

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the Rose Hill community.

The body was found Tuesday in the woods off of Frank Cribb Road in Georgetown County, according to a news from the sheriff’s office.

This is the second body found in rural Georgetown County in less than a week. The body of Tina Renea Cooper was found in a marsh off of Sirfielf Road last Wednesday. Officials identified her body earlier Tuesday after an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina. The cause of Cooper’s death is still under investigation. She was 44.

The sheriff’s office has urged anyone with information regarding Cooper’s case to contact Investigator Jonathan Griffith at 843-435-6055.

Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand.
