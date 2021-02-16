How Surfside Beach residents and non-residents can get parking decals for 2021 season

Parking decals are now available for Surfside Beach residents, non-resident property owners and anyone else looking to get one this year.

Residents and non-residents can apply for decals throughout the parking season, which is from March 1 until Oct. 31. Registration opened Monday.

Forms for parking decals are available on the town’s website, according to the town’s Facebook post. Along with the form, residents and non-residents must provide their driver’s license and registration for each vehicle and/or golf cart.

All required documents can be emailed to parkingdecals@surfsidebeach.org or mailed to town hall. Decals will be mailed to those who email or mail their forms in.

Anyone who does not have internet access can apply for a decal at town hall on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. They are issued the same day.

There is no limit on parking decals for permanent residents, but non-resident property owners can get only two free decals for each in town address. Any additional decals will cost $40 each. Non-residents who don’t own property in the town are required to pay $200 per decal.

Residents and visitors who don’t get a parking pass will have to pay to park their vehicles during the parking season at kiosks and parking meters, according to the town’s website. Kiosks have a rate of $2 per hour, $10 each day or $40 each week. Metered parking costs $1.75 per hour and $10 per day.

Parking is free for events sponsored by the town.

For more information on parking decals, call 843-913-6111 or email town@surfsidebeach.com