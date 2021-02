Auto crash

One man died after a single car crash Friday night near Conway.

Hector Hernandez-Ramirez, 38, was driving on south on Highway 19 near Nancy Lane when his car swerved off the road and overturned, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Ramirez was driving a 2009 Chevy Express van and was the only person in the car. The crash occurred around 9:50 p.m.