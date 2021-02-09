Coroner identifies driver who died in crash off U.S. 17 in Horry County

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the driver who died in a car crash in Little River.

Steven Gerardi died from injuries sustained in the crash Monday, according to the coroner’s office. He was 28.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a car recovery situation near Fairway Drive in Little River. The car was found overturned in a pond. HCFR deployed its dive team to recover the car, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m., according to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

The car was driving south on U.S. 17 when it ran off the road, according to a news release from South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee. The car then hit an embankment and went into a pond, leaving the driver with fatal injuries, according to the release.

The coroner’s office ordered an autopsy on Monday. South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident.