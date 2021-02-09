Local

Coroner identifies driver who died in crash off U.S. 17 in Horry County

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the driver who died in a car crash in Little River.

Steven Gerardi died from injuries sustained in the crash Monday, according to the coroner’s office. He was 28.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a car recovery situation near Fairway Drive in Little River. The car was found overturned in a pond. HCFR deployed its dive team to recover the car, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m., according to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

The car was driving south on U.S. 17 when it ran off the road, according to a news release from South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee. The car then hit an embankment and went into a pond, leaving the driver with fatal injuries, according to the release.

The coroner’s office ordered an autopsy on Monday. South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident.

Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
