One person dead in rollover crash off U.S. 17 in Horry County

One person died in a rollover crash in Little River on Monday morning.

Around 7 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a car crash and recovery near Fairway Drive in Little River.

The car was overturned in a pond. HCFR deployed its dive team to recover the car, according to a tweet sent out by the HCFR’s Twitter account.

The car was driving south on U.S. Highway 17 when it ran off the road, according to a news release put out by South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee. The car then hit an embankment and went into a pond, leaving the driver with fatal injuries, according to the release.

SCHP responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m., according to the release. SCHP is investigating the crash.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the identity of the victim.

