Here’s when part of downtown Conway will transform into a massive yard sale

By mid-April, when temperatures typically start reaching the low 70s more consistently, part of downtown Conway will transform into a massive community yard sale.

Known as the Laurel Street Yard Sale, the event will close down parts of Laurel Street and Third Avenue — four city blocks in total — for a socially-distanced community sale full of knickknacks, toys and more. Hosted by Conway Downtown Alive, the event is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 17.

A permit for the event calls for Laurel Street to be blocked off from Second Avenue to Fourth Avenue, and for Third Avenue to be blocked off between Main Street and Elm Street. Those streets will be closed to traffic from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to allow organizers and vendors to set up and tear down the event.

The Conway City Council approved the event at a meeting earlier this week.

A map of where the Laurel Street Yard Sale in downtown Conway will be set up on April 17, 2021 Screenshot by J. Dale Shoemaker City of Conway

Organizers said that they expect the yard sale to bring around 60 vendors to the downtown streets, and expect up to 750 people to show up to shop.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the event also includes several provisions to help protect vendors and customers from the COVID-19 virus. Vendors will have to remain in their cars when checking in, ahead of setting up, and there will be empty spaces in between booths, as well as 6-foot-apart markers to allow for social distancing.

Customers will have to wear face masks while shopping, even though the event is happening outdoors, and two “comfort stations” will be stocked with hand sanitizer. Vendors, too, will be provided with bottles of hand sanitizer.

Vendors will have to register ahead of time and pay a fee of $25 in order to sell items at the event. Vendors will also be responsible for bringing their own tents, tables, chairs and other equipment.