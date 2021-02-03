How North Myrtle Beach residents, non-resident property owners can get parking decals

North Myrtle Beach residents and non-resident property owners who want a parking decal can get one anytime. There is no shortage.

Registration for parking decals opened on Monday and will be available throughout the city’s paid parking season, which begins March 1 and ends Oct. 31.

All decals issued in previous years are expired, according to the city’s parking website. The newly-issued decals will last for two years.

Residents and non-residents can register for decals in person at 904 2nd Avenue North (the old Santee Cooper building) or online. They can no longer get them at City Hall, said Patrick Dowling, the city’s spokesman.

Residents whose vehicles are registered to their North Myrtle Beach address can apply for up to two complimentary parking decals for each voting address. Golf carts must be registered with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

Non-resident property owners can apply for one complimentary parking decal for their vehicle or golf cart with proof of property ownership. Vehicles must be registered in the property owner’s name.

Each household can pay $200 annually for one additional parking decal.

Horry County residents who don’t live in North Myrtle Beach or own property there will be able to get parking decals starting Feb. 15 for $200 each. There will be 200 of these decals available, and they can only be purchased online.

If you don’t want to get a parking decal, Dowling said you must pay $2 every hour. People can pay at kiosks or use the Passport Parking app, he added. Parking is free before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. everyday.

For questions regarding parking decals, call 843-663-8650 or email parking@nmb.us.