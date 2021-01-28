Ex-employee claims business owned by Myrtle Beach mayor fired him after injury

An employee at a company owned by Myrtle Beach’s mayor says he was fired after being hurt on the job.

Jonathan Gomez filed a lawsuit this week against Better Brands, Inc. in Horry County court. Better Brands is a beer distribution company owned by Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.

Bethune stated she is not actively involved in the day-to-day operation of Better Brands. She deferred questions about the lawsuit to the company’s president, Mike Riley. Company officials did not respond to requests for comment in time for this story.

In the lawsuit, Gomez says he was hurt while working for Better Brands in November 2020. Gomez went to a doctor, who diagnosed him with a work-related injury and put him on restricted work.

Gomez claims he was fired after filling out worker’s compensation paperwork, according to the filing. The lawsuit did not elaborate on the alleged injury or how he was hurt.

The lawsuit claims that Gomez’s firing was “direct retaliation” for filing a worker’s compensation claim.

Gomez asks for an unspecified amount of money.

Bethune, who has served as mayor since 2018, also owns BJ Investments, Magnolia Row Shopping Center, and The Little White Dress Bridal Boutique in Myrtle Beach, SC.