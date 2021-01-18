Here are the Myrtle Beach Publix locations where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine

The supermarket chain Publix announced Monday that three Horry County locations would have appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine appointments can be made online only, and no call-in or walk-in appointments will be made, according to the Publix website. Applications open Tuesday at 6 a.m.

The three Publix locations that will have the vaccine in Horry County are the Prince Creek Village Center at 11920 Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet, Village Shops at Grande Dunes at 7925 N. Kings Highway and Coastal North Town Center at 1576 Highway 17 N. in North Myrtle Beach.

ne Publix store that will offer appointments in Georgetown County: the Pawleys Island Plaza location at 10225 Ocean Highway 17 in Pawleys Island.

The only people eligible to make appointments are health care workers, people over 70, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and South Carolina state and local government employees and contractors who are critical to the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, according to the website.

To schedule an appointment you can visit the Publix South Carolina vaccine website at www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/south-carolina