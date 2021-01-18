With parade canceled, virtual events and COVID-19 tests fill void on MLK Day

Usually the Saturday before the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday would be spent getting ready for the parade in Myrtle Beach.

Instead, people were at Mount Olive AME Church getting tested for COVID-19.

The testing was a new event set up by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation, an example of how the pandemic has changed the way the organization is trying gather and celebrate on the holiday.

“We know our numbers are high, we’re just leaning on that caution side. It’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Timothy McCray, an advisor on the foundation.

The coronavirus has killed more than 291 people in Horry County and affected 21,112 others as of late Friday afternoon. The Associated Press reports that Black, Hispanic and Native Americans have been hit harder by the virus than white Americans.

Most MLK Day events turned virtual, including a church service and small business workshop, while things like the parade and drum major award ceremony had to be canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Not being able to fellowship and be with each other this year is really touching ... but we’re grateful for just being able to be here with each other, because it could have been worse,” McCray said.

The organization is also pressing forward without one of their most impactful leaders.

Bennie Swans, a longtime civil rights leader in Horry County, died in September. Swans was chair of the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation and the leading force behind celebrating the holiday with events to better the community.

“The first year not having him here is really touching for us,” McCray said. “This is something great in our community that we celebrate every year with these different activities because it’s bringing empowerment to the community. It shows enrichment.”

The annual job fair that usually brings more than 50 employers will still go on in person but with a limited capacity. McCray said with many people out of work, the event “had to be done to make sure that we could help some people in our communities.”

A virtual discussion with Grand Strand police chiefs about community policing had to be canceled out of respect for an Horry County police officer who was killed while on duty. Lance Cpl. Melton Gore died last week while removing debris from the road.

McCray said despite all the obstacles, the organization is pushing forward to honor King and Swans.

“That was something dear to his heart,” McCray said of Swans. “How to keep the dream alive of Dr. Marin Luther King.”

A full list of events and registration can be found at the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation website, www.caahf.com.