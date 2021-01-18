Horry County Fire Rescue respond to car that crashed into building in Little River

A car crashed into a business in Loris early Monday morning. No one was hurt, according to fire rescue.

No one was injured when a car smashed through a building in Little River early Monday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The fire department tweeted a picture of the damage at 6 a.m. that showed a dark colored sedan with its bumper pushing through a building’s window. The window was knocked almost completely off.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Spa Drive for this call at 5:41 a.m. and Horry County Code Enforcement will be assessing damage to the building, according to the tweet.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating the crash.