Horry County Fire Rescue respond to car that crashed into building in Little River

No one was injured when a car smashed through a building in Little River early Monday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The fire department tweeted a picture of the damage at 6 a.m. that showed a dark colored sedan with its bumper pushing through a building’s window. The window was knocked almost completely off.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Spa Drive for this call at 5:41 a.m. and Horry County Code Enforcement will be assessing damage to the building, according to the tweet.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating the crash.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
