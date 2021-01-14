‘Something to be excited about’: Community yard sale taking place at Grand Strand mall

K-Bar Farms

K-Bar Farms has a message for those unfamiliar with the current status of Inlet Square Mall.

“The mall is not dead. We are alive and kicking.”

That what K-Bar Farms manager Katrina Owen had to say while sharing details about the community yard sale the business is hosting at the mall this weekend.

The Murrells Inlet mall has had its changes over the years, most notably a transition from the old days of corporate giants operating inside to local businesses taking over. Therefore, K-Bar Farms Homestead Junction — the mall-based business’ full name — and other businesses embarked on efforts to hold events that promote what’s going on in the shopping venue.

“We are trying to grow the influence of Inlet Square Mall,” Owen said. “Each month there is something happening inside this mall. We’re a locals’ mall, that’s what I like about it.”

The community yard sale, which begins its second year of operation Saturday (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m.-4 p.m.), is one example of the efforts to promote the mall’s businesses.

“The turnout is great,” Owen said of the yard sales, which K-Bar Farms began hosting quarterly last year. “People are still on pins and needles, for the lack of a better term, because of the virus. But the turnout has still been great.”

With the halls of a full mall available, Owen said there’s plenty of room for vendors who sell anything from clothing to household items. The yard sale, however, has some offerings that aren’t so typical such as crafts and items from other local businesses.

“It’s not exclusive to yard sale items,” Owen said.

Owen said K-Bar Farms already has many vendors signed up but will accept new sellers as late as the day of the event. A 10-by-10-foot booth costs $32 for one day and $59 for both, and all will be spaced out in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ll make sure there’s a space for them,” said Owen, who added that face coverings are encouraged for all who attend.

The event will also include food trucks outside and other festivities.

“It’s about getting out of the house and getting people out of their normal routine,” Owen said. “Here at the mall we have a sense of community. This is about lighting up the mall. It’s something to be excited about.”

K-Bar Farms also hosts other events such as food drives — the next is Feb. 14 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. — and craft shows the first weekend of each month. For more information, visit K-Bar Farms’ Facebook page.