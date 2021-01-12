Motorcycle passenger dead after collision on Horry County road, police say

A motorcycle passenger died after a two-vehicle collision on Dick Pond Road.

The wreck happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection with Glenmere Drive, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was going east on Dick Pond. A Subaru tried to make a left turn to Glenmere Drive, when the motorcycle hit the car.

A passenger from the motorcycle was thrown from the vehicle and died. The motorcycle’s driver was taken to the hospital. Neither the driver nor the passenger wore a helmet, Tidwell said.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

The driver of the Subaru also went to the hospital. The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the wreck.