Ice skating in South Carolina? For a few days this month you can in Conway.

Armed with synthetic ice and rental skates, a local group is bringing a classic winter activity to Horry County.

During the weekend of Jan. 15-18, Conway Downtown Alive and Artificial Ice Events will host a temporary synthetic ice rink for residents and visitors to try out. The event, called the Rivertown Ice Rink, will be available from noon to 8 p.m. each day that weekend, according to a Facebook event.

At the Town Green, located at 200 Laurel Street in Conway, a 40-by-100-foot temporary ice rink will be installed for people to skate for about an hour at a time.

Tickets are $15 with skate rental included. All tickets are sold at the door and participants will be required to sign a waiver for themselves and any minors skating with them.

Coupons for $5 off to the event are available at the following local businesses from Jan. 4-14:

Amanda’s Collection

Bradham Insurance Agency

Curtains N Things

Encore Florals and Fine Gifts

Falk Family Chiropractor

Fourth and Main Southern Home Accents

Fourth and Main on Laurel

Good Day Sunshine

Grady’s Jewelers

Haberdashery

Herdashery

Heritage Baby View

ISI Elite Training

Mountain Man Honey

Mustard Seed Boutique

PCRx Computers

Solid Waste Authority

This & That

The participants will be required to adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus, including social distancing and reduced capacity limits. The event will follow local mask requirements, the Facebook post says. Conway has had a mask mandate in place since this summer as a precaution against the coronavirus spread.