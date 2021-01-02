Why this longtime Murrells Inlet restaurant says it’s closing until further notice

Prosser’s Bar-B-Que in Murrells Inlet. For The Sun News

A Murrells Inlet restaurant that has been in operation for nearly three decades is closing until further notice.

Prosser’s BBQ in Murrells Inlet announced via Facebook on Friday that it’s closing its doors.

“It is with very heavy hearts that we will be closing until further notice. 2020 was a very stressful year for our world and our family business was hit hard,” a Facebook post reads.

The social media post from the restaurant, located at 3750 Highway 17 Business, included appreciation for its patrons of decades.

“We are so very thankful for the many friends and memories we have made in our almost 30 years. We have appreciated your business and pray for blessings in the New Year. We will miss you!” the post reads.

Prosser’s asked those with gift certificates to email probbq@yahoo.com to arrange for a refund or suitable trade. The family noted that its sauce and barbecue will still be sold in local stores.

The Facebook post had nearly 1,000 reactions, more than 600 comments and more than 1,600 shares as of Saturday afternoon.