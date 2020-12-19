Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Santa is joining police to visit some Grand Strand cities. Here’s where you can see him.

Reward offered if seen: Jolly man with a red coat and a sack full of toys.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to “Be on the Lookout” for Santa early in the week as he and the police visit several coastal cities.

The event is called “GCSO Operation Grinch Buster” and hopes to spread Christmas joy throughout the county on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Santa will ride in a sheriff’s office truck and visit the Murrells Inlet, North Litchfield, Pawleys Island and the Pawleys mainland communities.

On Tuesday, Santa is scheduled to ride to other communities, including the western and southern parts of Georgetown County. Police say people are welcome to meet Santa at any location, even if they don’t live in the particular town.

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Monday’s schedule:

Murrells Inlet

North Litchfield

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Pawleys Island

Tuesday’s schedule:

Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service