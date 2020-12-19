Santa is joining police to visit some Grand Strand cities. Here’s where you can see him.

Reward offered if seen: Jolly man with a red coat and a sack full of toys.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to “Be on the Lookout” for Santa early in the week as he and the police visit several coastal cities.

The event is called “GCSO Operation Grinch Buster” and hopes to spread Christmas joy throughout the county on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Santa will ride in a sheriff’s office truck and visit the Murrells Inlet, North Litchfield, Pawleys Island and the Pawleys mainland communities.

On Tuesday, Santa is scheduled to ride to other communities, including the western and southern parts of Georgetown County. Police say people are welcome to meet Santa at any location, even if they don’t live in the particular town.

Monday’s schedule:

Murrells Inlet

Murrells Inlet Road neighborhoods, 10 to 10:25 a.m.

U.S. 17 Business neighborhoods, 10:25 to 10:50 a.m.

Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, 10:50 to 11:15 a.m.

Food Lion parking lot, Murrells Inlet, 11:15 to 11:35 a.m.

Wachesaw Road neighborhoods, 11:35 a.m. to noon.

North Litchfield

North Litchfield community, noon to 12:25 p.m.

Pawleys Island

Kings River Road neighborhoods (Ricefields, Litchfield Country Club, Pawleys Retreat), 12:25 to 12:50 p.m.

Hagley Estates, 12:50 to 1:15 p.m.

Parkersville Road area, 2:15 to 2:35 p.m.

Publix parking lot, 2:35 to 3 p.m.

Town of Pawleys Island, 3 to 3:25 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule:

Kensington, 10 to 10:25 a.m.

Wedgefield, 10:25 to 10:50 a.m.

Plantersville, 10:50 to 11:15 a.m.

Pleasant Hill, 11:15 to 11:35 a.m.

Dunbar, 11:35 a.m. to noon

Brown’s Ferry, noon to 12:25 p.m.

Andrews, 12:25 to 12:50 p.m.

Lamberttown, 12:50 to 1:15 p.m.

Sampit, 1:15 to 1:35 p.m.

Santee, 1:35 to 2 p.m.

Belle Isle, 2 to 2:25 p.m.

Georgetown, 2:25 to 3 p.m.