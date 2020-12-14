Horry County Coroner’s Office identifies victim of single-vehicle crash in Nichols

A 25-year-old woman from the Aynor area died in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning in Nichols, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Rachael Anne Lopez died on scene of an accident that took place at 7:30 a.m. on S.C. 23 near John Alex Lane. She was driving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee north on S.C. 23 “too fast for conditions” when she ran off the roadway and struck a tree, according to SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee.

Horry County Fire Rescue stated that the car caught on fire as a result of the crash.

Lopez was wearing a seat belt, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The SCHP says the crash is still under investigation.

