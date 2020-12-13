Local
One person dies in single-vehicle crash in Horry County
One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
At 7:30 a.m., a 2015 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on S.C. 23 near John Alex Lane “too fast for conditions” when it ran off the roadway and struck a tree, according to SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee.
Horry County Fire Rescue stated that the car caught on fire as a result of the crash.
The person who died in the wreck was wearing a seat belt. The person has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.
The SCHP says the crash is still under investigation.
