Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

One person dies in single-vehicle crash in Horry County

One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At 7:30 a.m., a 2015 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on S.C. 23 near John Alex Lane “too fast for conditions” when it ran off the roadway and struck a tree, according to SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee.

Horry County Fire Rescue stated that the car caught on fire as a result of the crash.

The person who died in the wreck was wearing a seat belt. The person has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.

The SCHP says the crash is still under investigation.

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of David Wetzel
David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service