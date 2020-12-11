Brittanee Drexel, missing from a Myrtle Beach hotel, to be featured on national TV show

One of Myrtle Beach’s most famous missing persons cases is set to be featured on national TV this week.

The disappearance of Brittanee Drexel is the focus of this week’s episode of “Real Life Nightmares” airing on CNN’s Headline News channel. The show is set to air at 10 p.m. Sunday.

A tag line reads that Drexel went missing from a Myrtle Beach hotel while on spring break. Then details of the case emerged from a person in a prison cell.

Drexel visited Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with friends from New York in 2009. While on the trip, Drexel walked out of the Blue Water Resort around 8:15 p.m. Her phone last gave off a signal on April 26, 2009, in Georgetown County, South Carolina.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Family and friends searched for Drexel and have yet to find her. The true-crime case garnered national attention when it happened and is still the focus of media coverage. Police continue to ask for the public’s help about her whereabouts.

Jailhouse informant Taquan Brown has said he saw Drexel in her last moments. He is being held on unrelated charges, but told The Sun News that he saw her days after she went missing at a home in Georgetown County.

“When I went down to talk to him about this money he wanted to borrow, and I saw this white girl in this abandoned house in McClellanville and she had a black eye,” Brown said. “Like eight to 12 guys were in there, and they were having sex with her. So we walk through to get to the back of the house to talk about this money situation. On the way coming back out of the house, I didn’t pay no attention.”

Two days later, Brown returned to the house.

“While I was in the front talking, the girl ran out the side/back door and she was running towards the back,” he said. “I guess there is a dirt road back there or something.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“Like four guys ran behind her and chopped her, pistol whipped her and took her back into the house. As I see it, the guy in the front yard told me, ‘hold on a second,’ he had to go inside. So he went inside. He goes inside, and after he goes inside, I hear like two shots. Two gunshots. At this time I’m trying to get the hell out of there because I’m thinking someone has been shot.”

FBI officials have said witnesses reported that Drexel’s body was put in a gator pit on the property. Drexel’s mom, Dawn, has said she will continue to fight for information about her daughter’s location.

“I’m frustrated. I want justice for my daughter. I’ll get it one way or another, and I’m not going to stop fighting for it,” Dawn Drexel said in 2019. “I will be in their face. I don’t care, it’s not their child, it’s mine.”