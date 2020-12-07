Construction begins in Surfside Beach on a fishing pier that could resist hurricanes

After a series of delays, construction began Monday on a new, hurricane-resistant fishing pier for Surfside Beach.

The fishing pier, which was partially destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016, is expected to be completed just under two years.

The new pier will be a concrete structure raised 10 feet higher than the original wooden pier. The concrete pier will have wooden planking that can be washed away during storm surges without compromising the structural soundness of the pier.

In October, Surfside Beach Town Council approved a 30-year restaurant contract for the new fishing pier.

In August, Surfside Beach Town Council asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for an 18-month extension for the nearly $10 million grant that was awarded to the town to help repair the pier two years ago. Had an extension not been granted, the town would have lost the grant money to fund the rebuilding of the pier.

The contract for the pier project was awarded to Consensus Construction, a company based out of Georgetown and Myrtle Beach.

Originally, Orion Marine Group and FBi Construction were awarded the project in July. That bid was rescinded shortly after three town council members questioned the legality of that vote in a lawsuit against the town and other council members.

The town of Surfside Beach handed out cookies that depict a rendering of the new fishing pier at the ground-breaking. The pier is expected to be completed in 18-20 months. Jenna Farhat

‘A wonderful day for Surfside’

Patty Collette, who has had a second home in Surfside Beach for 22 years, remembers the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

“It was very sad,” Collette said. “We wake up looking at the pier. A lot of the boards (from the damaged pier) actually washed up on our beach. We literally couldn’t get out from our deck to the ocean because there were so many pier boards stacked up out there.”

Collette said the fishing pier is a social hub for Surfside Beach.

“I can’t tell you how many of our Christmas cards have featured the girls either on the pier or on their hammocks under the pier,” she said.

Collette said she was “just thrilled” about the construction of the fishing pier, especially the concrete structure that she believes will help the new pier survive future storms. “It’s a wonderful day for Surfside.”