Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 5

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Record number of new cases reported

At least 210,995 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,175 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 2,470 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

Twenty-nine additional deaths were reported Friday.

As of Friday, 1,047 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina.

The percentage of positive tests was 21.4% as of Friday, the third day in a row positive test rates exceeded 21% — which hasn’t happened since mid-July. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow spread of the virus.

How long until you can get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Doses of COVID-19 vaccine will initially be limited, and individuals considered high risk will be the first to get inoculated, followed by the broader public as more doses become available.

So when will you be able to get vaccinated?

The answer could depend on several factors, and there’s a new tool that can help determine how long of a wait to expect, based on the user’s age, career, where they live, and more.

We explored the tool to get an idea of where South Carolinians of different backgrounds might be in the waiting line for a coronavirus vaccine.

SC legislator tests positive, had attended work session

A South Carolina lawmaker who attended a two-day House organizational session held this week has tested positive for COVID-19, The State reported.

Over 120 House members attended the session, according to an email sent from House Speaker Jay Lucas’ office to members and staff Thursday.

The member’s name was not given, but anyone who had been in close contact with them has been told and advised to go into quarantine.

The incident raises questions about how the state legislature will handle infections when members return next year and what impact COVID-19 will have on the important work being done.

“It is imperative that we meet like we meet in person here,” House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York, told The State on Tuesday. “We’re practicing social distancing as you know, offering tests to members so that we are as proactive as possible throughout this process. But the needs of the citizens of South Carolina are paramount. We must be here.”