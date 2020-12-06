Here’s how you can help Georgetown County seniors in need this holiday season

A chance to brighten someone’s day.

Georgetown County asks the public to help donate care packages for senior citizens ahead of the holidays.

The Georgetown County Bureau of Aging Services wants donations of gift-wrapped shoeboxes full of personal hygiene products, grip socks, puzzle and activity books, pens, tissues, hats, and gloves. The office asks that the items in the boxes remain gender-neutral.

The boxes will be distributed to clients of the office’s six senior centers across the county. Boxes can be dropped off by Dec. 17 at the Georgetown County Bureau of Aging Services office, 2014 Lincoln St.

Jackie Elliott, the manager of the Bureau of Aging Services, said around 385 seniors will benefit from the program. This is the first year that the office is delivering the care packages to Georgetown County seniors.

“We just thought that a special gift would make them feel that they’re not forgotten about,” Elliott said.

This year has been a difficult one for Georgetown County seniors because of the ongoing pandemic, county spokesperson Jackie Broach wrote in an email.

“With senior centers closed most of this year due to COVID-19, this has been a rough year for many of our clients who rely on these centers for socialization,” Broach wrote.

The office has asked anyone who makes care packages to avoid including medications, razors, matches, lighters, cigarettes, or perishable items.