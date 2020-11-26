‘They are my family’: Grand Strand groups host community Thanksgiving meals

Volunteers at The Shepherd’s Table Stephanie Bourquin (left) and Pam Zmieske (right) dish up a plate for a community Thanksgiving meal. alang@thesunnews.com

Giving back on Thanksgiving.

Several charities across the Myrtle Beach area hosted Thanksgiving meals on Thursday to ensure everyone in the community had a chance at turkey and all the trimmings.

The Shepherd’s Table in Conway had a steady—but slow stream—of people who stopped by for the holiday. In the first half-hour, about 50 people enjoyed the free community meal.

“I like it,” said Anthony Powell, one of the first people through the door.

Powell and his wife, Joanne, enjoyed a meal of turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie. As they ate, the fact Thanksgiving in 2020 was a bit different was noticeable. Many across the country had to adjust holiday plans because of the coronavirus pandemic, and The Shepherd’s Table was no different.

A mask hung around Powell’s chin and volunteers brought them their food instead of them serving their own plates. The couple also sat at a table by themselves as others sat at neighboring tables to encourage social distancing.

“It’s a little different,” Powell said, taking a bite from a roll.

He said they came to the event last year and it was more crowded and everybody was together in one room. They were able to pass the food and have more conversations.

Still, the Powells said they were enjoying the community event and the food was good.

Shepherd’s Table Executive Director Brandon Oates said in 2019 they had 150 people attend the meal. He didn’t know how many would stop by in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were a few changes this year at Shepherd’s Table, Oates said. All the volunteers wore masks. They also checked the temperature of the people who came to the meal.

Shepherd’s Table also turned its storage area into a makeshift dining room to help encourage social distancing.

Volunteers spend all week making the food for the hundreds, Oates said, which required “a lot” of work.

When asked why they organize the community meal, instead of spending the holiday with loved ones, Oates looked around the room and stated, “cause they are my family.”