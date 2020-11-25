Georgetown getting $1.45 million federal grant to repair Hurricane Florence damage

The federal government is awarding a million dollar grant to the city of Georgetown to repair damage caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that it will award an Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant for $1.45 million to the city of Georgetown. The grant will go toward improvements to the city’s water infrastructure and to “support commercial and industrial growth” in light of Hurricane Florence, according to the press release.

“The project will ensure Georgetown’s wastewater system can maintain a sufficient level of service at all times so the region’s economy grows and becomes more resilient to future natural disasters,” the news release said. “These infrastructure improvements will prevent contamination of the land and waterways surrounding the facilities, decrease service interruptions during future storms and other disasters, and increase Georgetown County’s economic growth and resiliency in the long term.”

Hurricane Florence devastated the Carolinas in September 2018. The hurricane brought damaging floods to Georgetown when the Waccamaw River to rose to a record 21 feet. Officials said at the time that more than 8,000 households in the county had to evacuate.