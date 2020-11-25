Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Georgetown getting $1.45 million federal grant to repair Hurricane Florence damage

The federal government is awarding a million dollar grant to the city of Georgetown to repair damage caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that it will award an Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant for $1.45 million to the city of Georgetown. The grant will go toward improvements to the city’s water infrastructure and to “support commercial and industrial growth” in light of Hurricane Florence, according to the press release.

“The project will ensure Georgetown’s wastewater system can maintain a sufficient level of service at all times so the region’s economy grows and becomes more resilient to future natural disasters,” the news release said. “These infrastructure improvements will prevent contamination of the land and waterways surrounding the facilities, decrease service interruptions during future storms and other disasters, and increase Georgetown County’s economic growth and resiliency in the long term.”

Hurricane Florence devastated the Carolinas in September 2018. The hurricane brought damaging floods to Georgetown when the Waccamaw River to rose to a record 21 feet. Officials said at the time that more than 8,000 households in the county had to evacuate.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service