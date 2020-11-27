Owners of Broadway at the Beach and Barefoot Landing heading to court to collect rent

Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, S.C. jbell@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach’s biggest real estate company is coming to collect on two former businesses.

In two separate lawsuits filed in Horry County court last week, Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, both owned by Burroughs and Chapin, went after two former businesses for late rent. Johnny Rocket’s at Barefoot Landing and Sun Tan Oceans at Broadway at the Beach were both behind on their rent before they closed, according to the suit.

Johnny Rockets owes $166,770.83 in rent and fees. The lawsuit says that they agreed to make monthly payments from May 1996 through March 2021, according to their contract. When the North Myrtle Beach restaurant closed in September they owed about $75,000 and are still on the hook for rent until May 2021, which amounts to just below $97,000.

Burroughs and Chapin did not respond to request for comment on the lawsuits.

Sun Tan Oceans was contractually obligated to pay monthly rent from March 1995 through July 2020. At the end of their lease in July they owed $99,464.96. The lawsuit also states the business owes $65,500.04 for holdover from August to October of this year. This means that the occupants continued to use the space after their lease, with permission from their landlord. The holdover debt brings their total amount owed to $164, 965, according to the suit.

Both lawsuits are asking for rent money owed and interest on the amount plus lawyers fees.