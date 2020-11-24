Structure fire in Conway is under investigation after damaging Horry County property

A fire damaged parts of an Horry County garage in Conway Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 4401 Privetts Road in Conway. The building is near the Horry County Stormwater Department and other Public Works offices.

Authorities said the fire was extinguished at about 10 a.m. and is under investigation. There were no reported injuries and no cost estimate for damages to county property.