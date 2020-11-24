Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Structure fire in Conway is under investigation after damaging Horry County property

A fire damaged parts of an Horry County garage in Conway Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 4401 Privetts Road in Conway. The building is near the Horry County Stormwater Department and other Public Works offices.

Authorities said the fire was extinguished at about 10 a.m. and is under investigation. There were no reported injuries and no cost estimate for damages to county property.

Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
